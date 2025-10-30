Major milestone for Hebburn’s new Extra Care scheme as steel signing takes place

A new Extra Care scheme has marked a major milestone.

A steel signing ceremony has taken place at the development of a new 95 home Extra Care scheme, in Hebburn, as the steel frame is completed.

Representatives from Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council, the partners behind the £31million scheme, were hosted by lead contractor Robertson Construction North East for the signing.

Guests signed a commemorative steel plaque, which will be incorporated into the completed building as a lasting reminder of the milestone and they were updated on the progress of the work that started in the Summer of 2024.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council attended the steel signing ceremony alongside Councillor Ruth Berkley, the Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence.

A steel signing ceremony has taken place at a new Extra Care scheme, in Hebburn. From left: Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Neil Kennedy, Regional Managing Director for Robertson Construction North East and Foster Innes, Head of Construction at Karbon Homes. | Other 3rd Party

Cllr Dixon said: “It’s really exciting to see this development taking shape. The design of this building means it’s right at the heart of the community, with a cafe and other spaces open to the public.

“This is really important to our residents, who’ve told us that they want to be able to live independently for as long as possible, rather than going into residential care.”

Once complete, the brand new ‘Griffin Court’ will comprise of 20 two-bed and 75 one-bed affordable homes designed for those who have additional support and care needs to live independently.

Developers have confirmed that 17 of the homes will be specialist dementia-friendly apartments.

The Extra Care scheme, which has been designed by North East architects JDDK, will also include a bistro café that will be open to members of the public, as well as multiple communal lounges and multi-use spaces for activities.

The scheme will be owned and managed by Karbon Homes alongside South Tyneside Council’s Adult Social Care team, who will support with the allocation of the apartments.

Zoey Hawthorne, Group Director of Development at Karbon Homes, commented: “It’s great to be marking this milestone in progress for Griffin Court.

“The scheme is a fantastic example of what we can achieve through partnership working, providing much-needed new homes that meet the needs of not only of Hebburn residents, but of the wider South Tyneside borough.”

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, added: “Celebrating this milestone in the build is an exciting step towards the delivery of this high-quality Extra Care scheme.

The steel frame at the Hebburn Extra Care scheme is now complete. | Other 3rd Party

“Our experience in using innovative Modern Methods of Construction allows us to deliver with efficiency, quality and value for our partners, and it’s great to see this approach shaping such a meaningful project.”

A second 124 apartment Extra Care scheme, as part of the Council and Karbon’s partnership, was given the green light from planners in August - with work due to start at the former Chuter Ede site, in South Shields, from November.

The delivery of both schemes will be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.