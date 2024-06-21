Man arrested after alleged early morning assault on Ocean Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed one man was arrested after they were called to the scene.

A man has been arrested in South Tyneside following an incident in the early hours of a weekday on South Shields’ Ocean Road.

Police were called to the incident on the main road in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18 after a man was allegedly punched during an altercation.

He has since been released on bail.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 7.30am on Tuesday,June 18, we received a report of a disturbance at an address on Ocean Road in South Shields.

"It was reported that a man had punched a male victim in the head, causing minor injuries.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault.