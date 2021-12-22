Man found dead after vehicle spotted in sea near Marsden Grotto

A man has sadly been found dead after emergency services were alerted by a member of the public about a vehicle in the sea near to Marsden Grotto.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 2:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 5:17 pm

Emergency services were called at 12.20pm on Wednesday, December 22, after they were alerted by a member of the public about a vehicle that was seen in the sea in the Marsden Grotto area of South Shields.

Officers have confirmed that a man was sadly found dead inside the vehicle, with police saying there is not believed to be any third party involvement so a report will be made for the coroner.

A car was spotted in the sea near Marsden Grotto in South Shields.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.20pm today (Wednesday) we were alerted by a member of the public about a vehicle that was seen in the sea in the Marsden Grotto area of South Shields.

“Emergency services attended the scene. Sadly, inside the vehicle they found a man deceased.

“His next of kin have been notified. There is not believed to have been any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened is asked to contact [email protected]

The incident happened near to the Marsden Grotto.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent six of their resources to the scene to assist the police and coastguard, with support also requested from the Great North Air Ambulance.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 12:23 today to concerns for a vehicle in the sea at Marsden Grotto.

“We sent six of our resources and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance service.

"Police and Coastguard also attended. We stood down at the scene."

