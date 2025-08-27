Marco Pierre White’s upcoming South Shields restaurant is searching for staff
Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine, the owners of South Shields’ upcoming Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White, have officially started looking for staff to work in the brand new venue.
The new restaurant, located on Mill Dam above The Log Fire Pizza Co, is set to open to members of the public in October.
Mr White’s will bring a focus on steaks, seafood, and cocktails to South Tyneside’s food and drink scene.
As their search for staff begins, Craig and Sarah are keen to hear from anyone who thinks they’ve got what it takes to work in a Marco Pierre White-inspired restaurant.
Those who put themselves forward, and are chosen, will be put through a rigorous training programme that will see them brought up to speed on the exacting standards that are required by the iconic chef.
Sarah said: “The arrival of a Marco Pierre White restaurant in South Shields is great news for the area and we’re delighted to announce that the search is on for additional staff members to join the team.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
“We’re expecting a lot of interest from those keen to gain experience of working in an environment created by Britain’s greatest ever chef.
“The standard required will be very high and those who think they have got what it takes must be totally dedicated, professional and will want to strive to be the best in all they do.
“There is a mix of roles that will create the personality of the restaurant and we are looking for enthusiastic, determined and dedicated staff with an excellent work ethic.”
The couple of searching for members of staff to fill rolls for both front and back of house in what will be a 50-cover restaurant.
Front of house positions for the new venue include a restaurant supervisor, bartenders and waiting staff, with back of house positions including a Chef de Parties, Commis Chefs and kitchen porters.
Craig added: “In the current climate, this is great news from an employment point of view and will go towards helping boost the local economy.
“We’re hugely excited and the development of the space will completely capture Marco’s ethos of providing a place that appeals to a wide range of guest.
“It’s not Michelin starred food, but a place where guests will feel comfortable any time of the day.”
If you wish to apply for one of the roles, then you need to email: [email protected].
For more information about the upcoming restaurant, visit: https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/mr-whites/south-shields.