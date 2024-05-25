1 . Luna (German Shepherd, nine years)

Luna is a gorgeous girl who has been calm and sweet throughout her stay with us. Luna came into our care with quite substantial skin issues but we are thrilled to say we are now getting on top of them. Luna does need regular baths with a medicated shampoo…which isn’t always the easiest as she does like to jump out of the bath! A shower is often the better option! Luna has shown varying reactions to dogs in our care, but she does show us she simply does not seek the company of other dogs so we feel she will be best suited as the only animal in the home. Luna has been great when out and about on off-lead walks with us, often choosing to stay by your side regularly checking in with her handler. Luna is simply a sweetheart who will make a fabulous new family member and bring her delightful personality to the home lucky enough to share their life with her. Photo: Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter