Here are some of the lovely pups searching for their forever home in the North East.
Here we have nine beautiful dogs hoping to find their forever home this Summer.
Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter helps animals across the region who are lost, unwanted, neglected, abused or abandoned. And they help find new homes for those ready for a new family.
Amongst their selection, there are German Shepherds, Dachshunds and Belgian Shepherds- as well as some gorgeous crossbreeds.
Today you’ll get to meet: Phoenix, Jack, Saphie, Royal, Poppy, Luna, Bowie, Pico, Bramble, Bailey and Rio.
If you want more information, visit Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter’s website.
1. Luna (German Shepherd, nine years)
Luna is a gorgeous girl who has been calm and sweet throughout her stay with us. Luna came into our care with quite substantial skin issues but we are thrilled to say we are now getting on top of them. Luna does need regular baths with a medicated shampoo…which isn’t always the easiest as she does like to jump out of the bath! A shower is often the better option! Luna has shown varying reactions to dogs in our care, but she does show us she simply does not seek the company of other dogs so we feel she will be best suited as the only animal in the home. Luna has been great when out and about on off-lead walks with us, often choosing to stay by your side regularly checking in with her handler. Luna is simply a sweetheart who will make a fabulous new family member and bring her delightful personality to the home lucky enough to share their life with her. Photo: Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Phoenix (Siberian Husky, 11 months)
Phoenix is a typical young husky, full of energy and mischief! She can be extremely affectionate and loves the company of people Her new family should have a good understanding of the breed and ideally some experience. Alongside this, they will need to dedicate lots of time to providing her with lots of exercise and making her use her brain too! During her stay with us, Phoenix has shown she is a little bit under socialised with other dogs so her new family will need to focus some time and energy into helping her interact with other dogs Her new family will be very lucky to bring this ball of energy and joy into their home, she will bring lots of smiles and love daily! Photo: Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Jack (Akita, eight years)
Jack is a lovely older lad who enjoys playing with his ball and relaxing with a chew! Jack can be a little cautious around new people to begin with but it doesn’t take him long to warm up to you. Jack will be looking for a home who can dedicate a little bit of time to teaching him how to walk nicely on his lead, and also take him out on fun adventures as he thoroughly enjoys his walks! It would be beneficial if his new family had some knowledge and/or experience with Akitas. Photo: Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Saphie (Staffie, one year)
Saphie is a sweet young girl who was very unsure when she first arrived into our care and found life in the kennels a little daunting! She came in to us as a stray and we feel she may have been slightly under socialised around other dogs and we have no history on whether she has been around any other animals She is a bouncy and lively girl, quite a typical Staffie! Who loves her walks and even enjoys jumping in the paddling pool Saphie is looking for a home who has experience with Bull breeds and who can spend some time working on her socialisation around other dogs She is a whirlwind of fun and energy and at times can be a bit of a class clown, making us laugh often. She would like a home where she will get lots of playtime, adventures and attention! Photo: Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
