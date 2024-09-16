Metro aims to cut South Tyneside job and skills gap with new training scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nexus is putting jobseekers in South Tyneside on the pathway to employment through workplace training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sector Work Academy Programme (SWAP) will create new opportunities for people who are out of work to secure frontline customer service roles on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

SWAP aims to tackle local unemployment and bridge skills gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, is working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Job Centre Plus (JCP) and a well-established local independent training provider – the South Shields-based Zenith Training - to offer the SWAP programme at its Learning Centre.

Pictured are: Steven Welsh, Candidate Engagement Manager Zenith Training, Beckie Docherty, Marketing Manager Zenith Training, Gillian Dickinson Employer Adviser at DWP South Shields Job Centre, Head of Learning at Nexus Maureen Askew and Metro Station Delivery Manager Lynne Dickinson. | Nexus

It will create new opportunities for people in the South Tyneside area to become customer service advisors on Metro – a job which involves assisting customers, revenue protection and running ticket gates.

SWAPs are backed by employers looking to fill active vacancies. Businesses help craft these programmes, so that participants gain the skills and experience right for their roles.

Maureen Askew, Head of Learning at Nexus, said: “This underlines our commitment to investing in talent development and providing individuals with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the public transport industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have active vacancies for Metro Customer Service Advisors and this initiative provides a new pathway to attract people to work for Nexus and towards filling key frontline roles.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for residents of South Tyneside and surrounding areas, and we're delighted to be part of this partnership.”

Paul Smissen, Director Zenith Training, said: “Between the exciting employment opportunities being created by Nexus and the advice and signposting JCP can offer, through the skills and support to be delivered by zenith, this whole programme is indicative of employment opportunities with our community, and we’re really proud to be involved in an initiative that is so positive for South Tyneside.”

Job Centre Plus works closely with both employer and provider to promote the jobs to their clients who meet the eligibility criteria and refers them to the training provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants complete a pre-course interview to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.

The course very much promotes the employer and the Nexus Learning Centre team will facilitate a tour of the facility and provide an overview of Nexus. The application process to the job remains the same – through the North East Jobs site, but people on the course will gain support to complete the application form, and they will be referred to an assessment and job interview day with Nexus.

More information about joining the SWAP programme can be found here: Nexus Gateline SWAP (zenithtraining.org.uk)