Metro aims to cut South Tyneside job and skills gap with new training scheme
The Sector Work Academy Programme (SWAP) will create new opportunities for people who are out of work to secure frontline customer service roles on the Tyne and Wear Metro.
SWAP aims to tackle local unemployment and bridge skills gaps.
Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, is working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Job Centre Plus (JCP) and a well-established local independent training provider – the South Shields-based Zenith Training - to offer the SWAP programme at its Learning Centre.
It will create new opportunities for people in the South Tyneside area to become customer service advisors on Metro – a job which involves assisting customers, revenue protection and running ticket gates.
SWAPs are backed by employers looking to fill active vacancies. Businesses help craft these programmes, so that participants gain the skills and experience right for their roles.
Maureen Askew, Head of Learning at Nexus, said: “This underlines our commitment to investing in talent development and providing individuals with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the public transport industry.
“We have active vacancies for Metro Customer Service Advisors and this initiative provides a new pathway to attract people to work for Nexus and towards filling key frontline roles.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for residents of South Tyneside and surrounding areas, and we're delighted to be part of this partnership.”
Paul Smissen, Director Zenith Training, said: “Between the exciting employment opportunities being created by Nexus and the advice and signposting JCP can offer, through the skills and support to be delivered by zenith, this whole programme is indicative of employment opportunities with our community, and we’re really proud to be involved in an initiative that is so positive for South Tyneside.”
Job Centre Plus works closely with both employer and provider to promote the jobs to their clients who meet the eligibility criteria and refers them to the training provider.
Applicants complete a pre-course interview to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.
The course very much promotes the employer and the Nexus Learning Centre team will facilitate a tour of the facility and provide an overview of Nexus. The application process to the job remains the same – through the North East Jobs site, but people on the course will gain support to complete the application form, and they will be referred to an assessment and job interview day with Nexus.
More information about joining the SWAP programme can be found here: Nexus Gateline SWAP (zenithtraining.org.uk)
