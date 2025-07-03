Metrocentre announces major store transformations from four top retailers

Four top brands have all completed refurbishments of their Metrocentre stores.

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead, has announced a series of significant store investments across its Platinum and Green Malls in an effort to bring shoppers updated spaces and enhanced services.

Boots, Clintons, Kuoni and Muffin Break have all completed store refurbishments that have been designed to refresh the experience for shoppers.

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead. | Google Maps

Full details of the refurbishments include:

Boots : Based in the MetroCentre’s Green Mall, Boots has upgraded its 40,000 sq ft store, improve accessibility to its wide-ranging health and beauty products, as well as its opticians’ services.

: Based in the MetroCentre’s Green Mall, Boots has upgraded its 40,000 sq ft store, improve accessibility to its wide-ranging health and beauty products, as well as its opticians’ services. Clintons : The Platinum Mall store has officially launched its brand-new 2.0 concept, which is the first of its kind in the UK. Unique to the MetroCentre, the modernised store includes a dedicated area for customers to write cards in-store, as well as an expanded range of gifting and wider party items.

: The Platinum Mall store has officially launched its brand-new 2.0 concept, which is the first of its kind in the UK. Unique to the MetroCentre, the modernised store includes a dedicated area for customers to write cards in-store, as well as an expanded range of gifting and wider party items. Kuoni : Also based in the Platinum Mall, the store has redesigned its space to create a bright, modern environment that features a redesign of its interactive map to help visitors plan their next trip. The refurb has also included the addition of a new digital window display and updated layouts to reflect Kuoni’s refreshed feel.

: Also based in the Platinum Mall, the store has redesigned its space to create a bright, modern environment that features a redesign of its interactive map to help visitors plan their next trip. The refurb has also included the addition of a new digital window display and updated layouts to reflect Kuoni’s refreshed feel. Muffin Break: The longstanding retailer at the Gateshead shopping centre has unveiled a new store concept in its Lower Yellow Mall location. The space features a refreshed design for customers to enjoy its range of freshly baked goods and lunch options.

Gavin Prior, Centre Director at Metrocentre, has welcomed the fact that the centre’s long-standing retailers are continuing to evolve their stores.

He said: "Our mission at Metrocentre is to create an environment where brands can thrive and visitors can enjoy an exceptional experience every time they step through our doors.

“These recent investments from Boots, Clintons, Kuoni and Muffin Break are a testament to the strength and appeal of Metrocentre as a destination of choice for both retailers and customers.

“It’s fantastic to see long-standing partners continue to evolve and invest here.”

James Taylor, Trading Director, Clintons, has given an insight into why the retailer has brought a unique shopping experience to the Metrocentre.

He commented: “Our new store format is a real milestone moment for Clintons.

“For decades, we have been a staple amongst UK shoppers seeking quality gifts and cards, and we are excited to elevate this further in a new environment which gives our customers the best shopping experience possible.

“When choosing to roll out our new format, we wanted our first location to be a real marker of strength, which is why we selected Metrocentre.

“We look forward to welcoming both loyal customers and new faces to experience the next chapter of Clintons.”

The store refurbishments follow the recent announcement that Urban Outfitters has signed for its first UK store this year, which is set to take a 8,000 sq ft in the centre’s Upper Mall next to the likes of Zara, H&M, and New Look.

