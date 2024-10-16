Metrocentre: Brand new ice rink coming to the shopping centre for Christmas 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new festive experience is coming to the Metrocentre this Christmas.

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead, has announced its brand new ice-skating rink which will be in place for the duration of the 2024 festive season.

‘Skate Metrocentre’ will be based in the Yellow Mall car park to offer visitors a real ice rink, which will be fully covered to protect skaters from the elements.

The new ice rink, operated by Ice Leisure Group, will for people of all ages and skating abilities when it opens on November 15 - with the activity running until January 5, 2025.

Denisa Cook, operations director at the Ice Leisure Group, has given members of the public an insight into what they can expect from the festive activity this winter.

The Metrocentre has revealed that a brand new ice rink will be coming to its Yellow Mall car park this festive season.

She said: "Metrocentre is the perfect place to ice-skate on real ice this winter with your friends and family.

“Additionally, there are discounts available for larger school and business bookings.

“You can really have a full day out at Metrocentre. It's highly recommended to pre-book your tickets at as we anticipate many sessions will sell out in advance."

Organisers have confirmed that the ice rink will be open five days a week from November 15 until November 30 (Wednesday to Sunday) before opening seven days a week throughout December and early January.

Opening times will vary depending on the day, with midweek sessions available from 2pm to 8pm and extended weekend hours from 9am on Saturdays and 10am on Sundays.

Gavin Prior, the Metrocentre centre director, expressed his delight at being able to bring a new ice skating experience to the shopping centre.

He added: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing back our ice-skating experience even bigger and better, to Metrocentre this winter.

“Our new ‘Nice Ice Baby’ rink offers a fantastic winter experience for visitors of all ages to enjoy, and alongside our Santa’s Elf Academy, the centre will be transformed into a fantastic destination for everyone to celebrate the season together.”

Prices for the ice rink include skate hire and are as follows:

Adults: £15.40pp.

£15.40pp. Under 16s: £11.95pp.

£11.95pp. Students: £13.40pp.

£13.40pp. Carers: Free when attending with a ticket holder.

Discounts are applied for group bookings of four or more, with 10% off for smaller groups and 15% off for groups of 10 or more.

There is also a special offer in place by using code METRO10 at checkout to get 10% off November sessions - with the promotion only valid until Sunday, October 20.

The ice rink is the latest edition to be announced to the Metrocentre’s 2024 line-up, with the shopping centre having previously revealed its Santa’s Elf Academy.

The new interactive experience will create a “magical, hands-on adventure” that brings the enchantment of Christmas to life for children and their families.

Tickets for Metrocentre’s ice rink can be purchased at: https://www.iceleisure.co.uk/skatemetrocentre.