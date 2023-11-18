Frasers Group plc has opened the doors to Sports Direct’s brand new multi-fascia store in Metrocentre, Gateshead.

Spanning 50,000 sq. ft, the store offers customers access to more brands from the Frasers Group’s ecosystem, including USC, Evans Cycles, and GAME.

Everlast Gyms has also opened a 37,000 sq. ft flagship, offering athletes the UK’s largest hybrid gym and a world-class fitness experience.

Inside Sports Direct at the Metrocentre Credit: Joas Souza

Sports Direct, Metrocentre offers several brands under one roof including:

USC: a dedicated area set out for trend-focused customers to explore and shop the most iconic premium lifestyle brands in one space – from authentic branded denim and urban fashion to accessories and footwear.

GAME: the leading games retailer provides extensive and expert knowledge to customers, offering the latest games, consoles, and accessories.

Evans Cycles: a unique space, offering market-leading selection of bikes, parts, accessories, and clothing

Accessible through Sports Direct, Everlast Gyms is opening its 10th elevated and largest hybrid gym to date.

Everlast Gyms are the new trailblazers in the fitness industry, delivering a hybrid gym experience, combining the best elements of big box and boutique, and providing members with affordable memberships without compromising the quality of facilities or service.

Everlast Gyms Metrocentre offers a full-round immersive workout experience across 37,000 sq. ft of space, and with an expansive portfolio of top of the range weight, cardio, resistance and functional equipment.

Inside Sports Direct at the Metrocentre Credit: Joas Souza

The gym boasts specialised fitness areas, including a full-size boxing ring, The 1910 Zone, all six of Everlast Gyms unique group training concepts - HAYMAKER, HUSTLE, CRANKED, BREATHE, BACKBONE, and the first APEX Arena, allowing members to improve strength, stamina, and well-being.

With a focus on recovery, members can also access saunas, chill tubs, physio rooms, and an extensive Flavore Bar serving freshly made smoothies, coffees, and other post-workout fuel.

Ger Wright, Managing Director Sport at Frasers Group, said: “We are bringing the ultimate fitness destinations to Metrocentre with the opening of Sports Direct and our Everlast Gyms flagship.

These openings demonstrate our dedication to expanding and investing into our store portfolio, as we bring the best sports and leisure brands, environments and experiences to key retail destinations across the UK and internationally.