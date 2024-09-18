Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

River Island is undertaking a comprehensive refurbishment of its Metrocentre store.

The updated store, based in the Red Mall, will feature a completely revamped interior which will offer an “elevated shopping experience” by adding curated collections, digital fitting rooms, and exclusive product edits.

Customers will be able to use touchscreen interfaces in fitting rooms to request different sizes, explore alternative styles or receive style advice.

The Metrocentre's River Island store is undergoing major refurbishment work. | Other 3rd Party

Improvements at the 25,500 sq ft store signals the Metrocentre’s continued success in attracting and retaining landmark stores that cater to the evolving preferences of modern shoppers.

Bosses at River Island have confirmed the extensive refurbishment work will be carried out in phases to ensure that the store remains open and operational throughout.

Ben Cox, director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, asset manager of Metrocentre, has welcomed the decision from River Island to refurbish its Gateshead store.

He said: "River Island’s decision to refurbish its Metrocentre store is a significant endorsement of the destination's ability to deliver best-in-class stores from major retailers.

“This investment highlights Metrocentre’s position as the premier destination in the North East for visitors, and our active leasing programme for Red Mall, bringing together the best in high street retail."

Gemma Scarfe, digital and marketing director at River Island, has expressed her joy at being able to invest in the retailer’s Metrocentre store.

She commented: “We're delighted to be investing in our Metrocentre store.

“Gateshead is a prime location that aligns perfectly with our brand, and we are excited to unveil the new look to our customers.

“The upgraded store promises to redefine the shopping experience for our customers, enriching their journey through our brand amidst the vibrancy of this thriving city.”

River Island is following in the footsteps of Zara, Frasers Group, Mango and Footasylum in opting to bring enhanced store fits and shopping experiences to the Metrocentre’s Red Mall in the last year.