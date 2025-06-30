Month-long Pride celebrations set to get underway in South Tyneside

Pride in South Tyneside is set to get underway.

July marks the launch of a month of celebrations, education and activities as Pride in South Tyneside begins.

Organised by Out North East, the borough will welcome a whole programme of activities with something for the whole LGBTQ+ community and thier allies to get involved in throughout July.

The programme kicks off on Saturday, July 5, as Pride joins forces with South Tyneside Council to participate in the annual This is South Tyneside Festival summer parade.

There will also be a Pride Beach Party on Saturday, July 12, as well as a Serving Pride tennis taster session at Boldon Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday, July 13.

The partnership between Out North East and South Tyneside Council will come to fruition once again on Sunday, July 20, for the Pride in South Tyneside Sunday Concert.

The concert, which forms part of the popular Sunday Concert series at Bents Park, will be headlined by Shayne Ward, with support from Liberty X, Scooch, The Future is Queer, and Shelly Stevens.

Pride in Hebburn is returning for its second year on July 26. The event, at Fountains Park, will include market stalls, activities for children and performances by local entertainers.

Along with being a cause for celebration, Pride in South Tyneside is also dedicating time to highlight the ongoing issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

The Customs House will host An Audience with Carl Austin-Behan OBE, on July 17 - where the former RAF hero will talk about being dismissed from the forces for being gay and how he has fought for the rights of LGBTQ+ veterans ever since.

The South Shields theatre will also play host to the The Pride In South Tyneside Film Festival, which will include screenings of Are You Proud? and Welcome to Chechnya – The Gay Purge.

Peter Darrant, the chair of Out North East, has spoken his delight at being able to bring Pride in South Tyneside back to the borough.

He commented: “We had a fantastic response last year and we are thrilled to be bringing an even busier programme for 2025.

“We have lots of fun activities for everyone but we also want to bring home the message that the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community around the world are still very real.

“We wouldn’t be able to stage an ambitious event like this without the support of our sponsors and we are very grateful to them for helping us to make Pride In South Tyneside possible.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has expressed how important it is for the Council to support the event.

She added: “Pride in South Tyneside is a vibrant celebration of love, identity and community and we’re delighted to be working with Out North East again to showcase our unique and diverse communities.

“Throughout July, we’re proud to stand with our LGBTQ+ residents, friends and allies to honour the progress made and reaffirm our commitment to equality and inclusion.

“These events are a joyful reminder that everyone deserves to feel seen, valued and supported. I encourage everyone to take part, show their support, and help make South Tyneside a place where diversity is truly celebrated.”

You can view the full programme for Pride in South Tyneside by visiting: https://www.outnortheast.org.uk/2025-south-tyneside-events.

