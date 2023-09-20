Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mortimer Primary School in South Shields has become the first school in the region to have a Kitt Medical Anaphylaxis Kitt installed on site.

The medical kit is a life-saving piece of equipment for those with allergies and is designed so that schools can store and make easily accessible medical devices to be used in the event of an anaphylactic shock.

The kit comes with colour coded placements for 2x 300mcg and 2x 150mcg adrenaline auto-injectors, alongside clear usage instructions to guide even untrained users in an emergency.

The colour coded pens that come with the kitCredit: Mortimer Primary School

Peter Bennett, Headteacher at Mortimer Primary School said: "We've noticed that there a lot more allergies amongst children in the school and sometimes it's not always possible for them to have a spare EpiPen left at school but at least with this kit we can easily access it in the event of an anaphylactic shock.

"We hope we never need to use the equipment but it's the peace of mind having it there should we require it."

The kit has been funded by the school as the children's safety and wellbeing is paramount to staff and want to ensure provisions are in place should a pupil require medical attention.

Anaphylaxis KittCredit: Mortimer Primary School

The school also has a defibrillator installed on the premises.

Training will be given to staff so they understand how the equipment works and know how to administer it if needed.

Peter added: "It would be good to see more of these kits implemented across schools or if the government could look to funding them as they really make a difference if someone is having an episode. Like we say we hope we don't need to use but it's better to be safe than sorry."