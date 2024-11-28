The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Mortimer Primary School has proudly launched a sustainable school uniform initiative, which provides every family at the school the option to access free school uniforms.

With the rising concerns about the environmental impact of fast fashion, Mortimer Primary’s sustainable uniform initiative takes a bold step toward reducing clothing waste. According to recent reports, fast fashion significantly contributes to air pollution, water contamination, and soil degradation.

Through the school’s free uniform program and regular swap shop events, Mortimer Primary claims to assist in the reduction of reliance on new school clothing, encouraging families to reuse and recycle instead.

Mortimer Primary School | Mortimer Primary School

Zoe Craig, PTA Chair, commented:"Clothing production and waste have an enormous impact on our environment, and it’s up to communities like ours to lead by example.

“The uniform swap program isn’t just about saving money - it’s about teaching our children that small actions, like reusing a jumper or PE kit, can make a big difference. By encouraging sustainability, we’re fostering responsibility and care for the planet while making life easier for our families.

“Our sustainable uniform initiative and fun-filled events aren’t just about raising money - they’re about creating a space where everyone feels included, connected, and proud to be part of the Mortimer family. By working together, we’re making a real difference for our children.”

Beyond the uniform program, the PTA, which is run entirely by volunteer parents, plans a calendar of events. These events not only bring the community together but also play a crucial role in raising funds to support the PTA's initiatives, which have a goal of raising significant funds for new play areas and green spaces at the school.

Recent funds raised by the PTA have already contributed to important resources including sensory boxes for each classroom. Additional contributions have also supported school trips, playground equipment, and new reading materials.

Mr. Bennett, Head Teacher at Mortimer Primary School added “I am delighted to see our PTA working as such a supportive and effective part of school. They have gone beyond fundraising to making a huge impact across the entire school community.

“Their collection and distribution of uniforms has enabled us to support many families and reduce waste at the same time. I look forward to seeing our relationship grow and strengthen for the good of all pupils over the coming years.”