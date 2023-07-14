The Key+ fund project is designed to develop the skills of young people while they complete social action projects to help people within the community.

The first stage of the Key+ fund included the young mum mentors organising a trip for the other mums within the group to a farm. This enabled mums and children who may be living in poverty and struggling with finances to have a lovely day out that they might not have usually been able to afford.

The young mums mentors increased their organisation and communication skills during this project and felt confident to take on the second stage of the Key+ to obtain more funding.

The second stage of the project the young mum mentors organised and hosted a Christmas Party for past and present young mums and their children including a DJ, party games, presents, and a buffet.

For the third stage of the project the mums decided to give back to their community by designing wellbeing packs for residents at Harton Grange Care home. They chose this care home as Bright Futures have previously worked with this home, partaking in intergenerational activities with positive outcomes.

A visit to Harton Grange Care Home

The mums contacted Marius Sidoriuc, the activities co-ordinator for the home to find out about how many residents were in the home so they could make enough packs.

The packs included a cup and saucer with tea, coffee, milk and sugar in, biscuits, sweets, a calendar with pictures of old South Shields Landmarks on and a puzzle book with pens.

Resident receiving a wellbeing pack