Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motion calling for the reversal of the national policy linking winter fuel payments to Pension Credit is set to be debated by South Tyneside Council, with concerns over its impact on pensioners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motion is to go before South Tyneside Council later this week calling for the national policy “on linking winter fuel payments to Pension Credit receipt to be immediately reversed”.

The controversial move by the new Labour government to restrict the winter fuel payment to older people who receive Pension Credit is expected to see the number of people who receive the allowance plummet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This move has sparked concerns from politicians, charities and campaigners about the financial impact on older people over the winter, with a recent parliamentary vote on the changes seeing more than 50 Labour MPs not taking part.

The motion will go before South Tyneside Council on Thursday. | LDRS

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck and Jarrow and Gateshead East MP Kate Osborne were among those who abstained.

At this week’s authority-wide South Tyneside Council meeting a motion is to be put forward by members of the South Tyneside Alliance Group calling for the local authority to take action over the national changes.

This would include instructing the council leader, Labour’s Cllr Tracey Dixon, to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer “calling for the policy on linking winter fuel payments to Pension Credit receipt to be immediately reversed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also include requesting the council leader write to the borough’s two MPs “asking them to give their formal support to reversing the changes to the winter fuel payment eligibility by writing to the Chancellor of the Exchequer”.

Finally it requests “all group leaders within South Tyneside Council sign a joint letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer calling for the new winter fuel payment policy to be reversed”.

The motion, to be proposed by Cllr David Kennedy, South Tyneside Alliance group leader, argues the “additional strain” the winter fuel payment decision will place on “vulnerable pensioners” will exacerbate “their financial hardship”.

It adds: “The decision to means-test winter fuel payments, especially with such short notice and without adequate compensatory measures, is deeply unfair and will disproportionately affect the health and well-being of our poorest older residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As winter looms, the government’s approach fails to consider the administrative barriers and stigma that prevent our eligible pensioners from claiming Pension Credit, leaving many without the support they desperately need.

“In South Tyneside the number of pensioners affected by the change in eligibility criteria is 23,607. That means 82.1% of pensioners currently eligible for winter fuel payments will no longer be able to claim the payment from this winter onwards.”

The motion also raises concerns the government has “set the threshold at which pensioners do not qualify for winter fuel payments far too low”.

In recent weeks council chiefs have been carrying out a variety of work providing advice and support for residents on accessing Pension Credit and winter fuel payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authority bosses have estimated almost 3,000 older people are missing out on Pension Credit, which would add around £5million to the local economy.

The motion is set to be discussed at the borough council meeting which will take place from 6pm on Thursday (October 17) at South Shields Town Hall.

It will also be livestreamed on South Tyneside Council’s YouTube channel.