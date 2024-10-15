The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

Jack Jarvis, 26, has had his community order extended by six months after failing to meet Probation Service requirements in South Tyneside.

A man punished for possession of an offensive weapon in South Tyneside has been hauled back into court for failing to fully repent.

Jack Jarvis, 26, was sentenced to a 12-month community order in February, after police caught him with a box cutter knife converted into a knuckle duster.

The order compels Jarvis, then of Fulwell Avenue, Horsley Hill, but now of no fixed abode, to complete 20 days of rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also work on his rehabilitation with the Probation Service, including keeping appointments with its teams.

But he was brought back to court after he failed to meet its staff as required on Friday, July 26, and Monday, July 29.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Jarvis admitted the single joint breach, his second since the order was put in place.

The Probation Service told the hearing Jarvis had exhibited “low involvement” and had been “inconsistent” in his dealings.

At his court case in February, it was said he had been found with the DIY knuckle duster by police in Hedworth Avenue, Simonside, on Christmas Day.

Officers had been called to investigate an evening incident involving a motorbike and discovered him with the weapon.

The knife had been converted into a knuckle duster by the addition of three screws, it was said.

He had no adult criminal convictions, and his defence solicitor insisted he had taken the item from a friend’s house.

At his new court hearing, Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates: “He was sofa surfing in the Durham area but is now back in South Shields.

“He admits that he breached in that he failed to keep the Probation Service informed of what he was up to. He’s now more stable.

“He’s willing to re-engage with the Probation Service. My recommendation is that you extend the order.

“It’s not been an ideal first half of the order, I think he accepts that.

“There has been some sporadic contact, but he accepts he needs to do the work.

“He needs to get back into stable housing, which will make it easier with the requirements and re-engage.”

Magistrates extended the community order by six months, to next August, added an extra 20 hours of unpaid work, and imposed £60 court costs.