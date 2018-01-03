Mum of Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall tells of shock after getting £23,000 car for Christmas

South Shields pop star Jade Thirlwall showed how much her mum meant to her when she gave her a £23,000 car for Christmas.

The Little Mix singer presented mum Norma Thirlwall, with a beautiful grey Mini Cooper car on Christmas Day as a way of thanking her mum for being there for her from day one.

In an emotional post on Instagram - which showed a video of the surprise moment her mum received the car - Jade said: "Before you treat yourself, you must look after the people who got you where you are today.

"A big thank you to Bowker MINI Blackburn for making my Mam’s Christmas extra special and an even bigger thank you to Dave Pope for helping make this happen!"

Speaking to the Gazette, Norma said she was 'blown away' by her daughter's lovely gesture, calling Jade an incredibly generous person.

She said: " I was totally gobsmacked as it was so generous of her.

The new car was parked round the corner from the family home as a surprise.

"It is amazing and just so lovely.

"I was blown away and cried for most of Christmas day, just tears of joy.

"Jade opened the door on Christmas day and said that our friend Kerry Katopodis was there and wanted us to go down the street to have a look at her car.

"So the whole family went out and went down the bend in the road and Kerry said 'look over there' and there was a beautiful Mini with a big red bow on it and Jade said, 'it's yours.'

Norma Thirlwall was blown away with her new car.

"I just said 'oh, my God!"

She added: "The car was dropped off at Kerry's from Blackpool on Christmas Eve and she brought it round on Christmas day and put the bow on it and everything.

"It was a big secret, but the whole family knew except me!"

The vehicle sells for a recommended £23,000 new and even includes features such as mood lighting for ambiance.

Norma Thirlwall was shocked with the gift.

But that's not all Jade gave her supportive family, with mum Norma revealing that her generous daughter had bought her whole family a trip to Disneyland in Florida.

Norma added: "It was the most fantastic surprise.

"She said it was just something that she wanted to do for me, but she is so generous she even bought a trip for Disney Land for the whole family and on my birthday she got me a Chanel handbag.

"It is lovely that she is so kind hearted.

"She is so giving, she loves to give, not receive, and is so involved with charity.

"She did the Boxing Day Dip again on her birthday and she is really involved with Cancer Connections as its patron."