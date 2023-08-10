South Tyneside Scooter Club has been set up to build a friendly helpful community for like minded people who are into the scooter scene, or offer advice for anyone thinking about getting into the scene to come along and see what it is all about.

The club currently has around 174 members on its Facebook group and regularly have between 30 to 50 scooters attend the weekly meet on Monday evenings at The Village Cafe, Whitburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Tyneside Scooter Club

James Park of South Tyneside Scooter Club said: "Being part of a supportive community and attending ride outs where there is the added safety in numbers is an excellent way to fully enjoy riding scooters.

"The collective knowledge of the club and individuals can also help members fix problems or find relevant bits and pieces to keep their scoots in working order.

"The Monday night meets and the camaraderie among the members are the best thing about the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club is also big on charity and do what they can when they can on support local and national charities which are relevant to our members."

As well as the weekly meets the club regularly have ride outs to visit other clubs and events as the North East scooter scene continues to grow.

READ MORE: A new arts and crafts store is bringing creativity to South Shields

The club also attends scooter rallies both locally and nationally and many members post if they are out and about and organise their own small ride outs.