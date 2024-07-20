New Sunderland bus route set to launch in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bus route is being launched to improve connectivity between Sunderland and South Tyneside, providing stronger links to major employment sites and local communities.

The 599 service will strengthen links with Sunderland Royal Hospital, the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), the Nissan car plant, Sunderland city centre, and Jarrow and Hebburn town centres.

It is a joint project by Nexus and the new North East Combined Authority and is being funded by the Government as part of the region’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

The 599, operated by new local bus company Northstar, will start running from Monday 22 July. It will operate from Park Lane Interchange in Sunderland to Jarrow Bus station, Monday through to Saturday.

The new route follows a campaign by local community leaders and bus users for better links from Jarrow and Hebburn to major employment sites – the IAMP in particular - and the Sunderland Royal Hospital and city centre.

The 599 was officially launched at Faltec Europe Ltd, whose factory is located on the IAMP, where they make vehicle trims as part of the Nissan supply chain. Faltec’s workforce will benefit from the new bus route along with other businesses based there.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, said: “This is great news for North East passengers as the service will provide better connections to major employment centres.

“I am determined that all our communities should have reliable services because improving our public transport network is about creating access to opportunity.

“This new service will undoubtably help local people access even more opportunities for jobs and training, and is a welcome step in the right direction as part of my plan for better buses right across the North East.”

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport said: “Public transport is a real lifeline for many people and plays a vital role in connecting our residents to jobs, services and facilities.

"We are right at the forefront of the green economy, with fantastic employment opportunities like IAMP on our doorstep.

“It’s so important that there are no barriers to our residents being able to access these opportunities and a safe, reliable and sustainable public transport network is key to that.

“It's excellent news that this new bus service will provide additional connectivity to our communities.”

Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Cllr Lindsey Leonard, said: “There are more businesses and new jobs being created in and around our ‘nationally significant’ International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP).

“This new bus service links residential areas in both Sunderland and South Tyneside with these increasing employment opportunities at IAMP and the automotive assembly and supply sectors focussed around Nissan.

“The regular timetabled service of the 599 also improves the public transport offer with its connections to hospitals, healthcare and other local amenities.

“This new service is most definitely the right ticket.”

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, said: “We’re really excited to be launching this new bus route. It provides a vital new link between Sunderland and South Tyneside.

“The 599 will connect communities, and will call at what is a major local employment site at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park.

“The funding for the project has come from the Bus Service Improvement Plan, which is allowing us to improve and protect local bus services right across Tyne and Wear.”

Daniel Graham, Managing Director for Northstar, said: “We launched Northstar earlier this year and pride ourselves that our customers and communities, as well as our colleagues, are at the heart of everything we do.

"Putting people first is one of the core values of our business, so it's great that we've been able to partner up with Nexus to provide the new 599 bus service, which is funded by the Government's Bus Service Improvement Plan.

“We're looking forward to welcoming our new customers on board."

Chris Fitzpatrick, Plant Manager at Faltec Europe Ltd, said: “Having access to reliable transport on this route is an important element to keeping the area working, and the new Northstar route will meet that need.”