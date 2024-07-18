Ocean Beach gets double national award nomination alongside LEGOLAND and Alton Towers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shield’s own Ocean Beach Pleasure Park will rub shoulders with the likes of LEGOLAND and Alton Towers after receiving two nominations in the UK Theme Park Awards.

The park has been nominated in the Best Seaside Park category and also in the Best New Attraction section, for Space, its new thrill ride which launched this season.

This is the fifth year that the awards have taken place, with 22 categories where some of the biggest attractions in the country are nominated.

Alton Towers, LEGOLAND Windsor and Thorpe Park are just some of well known names who have been shortlisted in some of the categories, putting Ocean Beach Pleasure Park alongside the top names in the industry.

Last year Ocean Beach Pleasure Park was awarded the bronze medal in the Best Seaside Park category and operator Michael Sheeran is delighted to have been shortlisted again.

“These are the biggest awards in the industry and even to have made it to the shortlist is an achievement,” he said.

“We have invested so much into the park over the past two years and it’s fantastic that is being recognised.

“Space has become really popular since it opened and again, for it to be in the running for the Best New Attraction is recognition of the work everyone at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park does.”

The selection of finalists was made as a result of public nominations plus input from a panel of judges including Paul Kelly, Chief Executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers, Attractions and Chairman of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain, Andy Hine MBE and a range of industry experts.

The final stages of the competition now rely on a public vote which opens on 22 July and runs until 1 September, with people encouraged to support their favourite attraction at ukthemeparkawards.com .

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 19 September.

The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks and presented in association with AttractionTickets.com

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park is now open daily throughout the summer months. For further information visit www.oceanbeach.co.uk