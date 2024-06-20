Newcastle Airport offering one-way ticket to Africa for just £59.99

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new route to Marakkesh from Newcastle Airport has been confirmed by the Aviation Development group who say further investment from Ryanair means the fast-track flight is possible

A new route from Newcastle to Marakkesh has been unveiled, and will offer north-east flyers a one-way trip to Morocco from £59.99

The plan for twice-weekly flights to the Red City begins October 27, 2024, and means an easy route to the North African country is opened up to members of the public in Newcastle and the surrounding area.

The new route is being added to Ryanair’s already existing 18 direct flight destinations from Newcastle Airport, which includes Gdansk and Wroclaw in Poland, Milan in Italy and Ibiza in Spain.

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development, said: “I am delighted to see further investment from Ryanair with the addition of new flights to Marrakesh from Newcastle Airport.

“Marrakesh has fast become one of the most popular destinations for holidaymakers who are attracted to the city’s stunning ancient architecture, bustling souk markets and amazing cuisine.

“This investment underlines Ryanair’s confidence in our airport and their commitment to providing even more choice for passengers.”

It comes amid a flurry of investment in Newcastle Airport, which has included a £20million overhaul of passenger experiences, including a multi-million pound refurbishment of the Aspire Lounge.