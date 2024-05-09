Newcastle United WAGs dine in swanky London hotspot with other halves
Two Newcastle United WAGs have spent an evening dining in London, with their other halves.
The fiancée of Joelinton, Thays Gondim and the wife of Bruno Guimarães, Ana Lidia Martins, headed to the capital to enjoy a dinner at a luxury Asian and Italian restaurant, Novikov.
The Brazilian besties were joined by their Newcastle United partners, as well as friends Lorena Improta and Duda Fournier and their respective significant others.
Football may have been one of the topics of conversation, as Fournier’s husband is Brazilian footballer Lucas Paqueta, who currently plays for West Ham United.
Joelinton, Guimarães and Paqueta are also teammates as part of the Brazil squad.
Photos of the eight friends at the Mayfair located restaurant were uploaded to Instagram by Gondim, alongside a caption that read: “From a dinner in London ❤️🔥”.
Martins commented on the post: “É linda demaissss essa minha amiga ❤️”, which is translated from Portuguese as “This friend of mine is too beautiful ❤️”.
Novikov is becoming a London hotspot for Newcastle United stars and their other halves, as Miguel Almiron and his wife Alexia Notto also paid the restaurant a visit on a trip to London recently.
At Turf Moor Joelinton made his long-awaited return to first-team action, having not kicked a ball since the 3-0 FA Cup win at Sunderland in January. Guimaraes managed to get on the scoresheet in the 4-1 victory. Both are expected to start for the Magpies in the Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.