Photo courtesy of Northumbria Police. | Photo courtesy of Northumbria Police.

Thieving brothers who racked up almost 50 shoplifting offences between them have been jailed after relentlessly tormenting North East businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between June and August, Jonjo Morson, 38, and David Morson, 45, stole items totalling £4,000 from various shops in Washington town centre, including Asda, The Range and Matalan.

The pair were captured on CCTV countless times shamelessly filling bags with goods whilst being confronted by shop staff, before casually walking out of the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Wednesday August 14 – Jonjo Morson charged with 38 shoplifting offences, while David Morson was charged with 11 counts of shoplifting.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to all charges against them.

At the same court yesterday (Monday), Jonjo Morson, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 46 weeks behind bars, while David Morson, of Wellington Road, Washington, received a 22-week prison term.

Following their sentencing, Inspector Ashley Hopper, of Northumbria Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is a good outcome for the community we serve.

“These two offenders have been a complete nuisance and showed no shame whilst carrying out their crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, their spells behind bars will give them time to consider their actions and provide local businesses with a welcome respite.

“As a Force, we will continue to tackle shoplifting and look to swiftly identify anyone who thinks it is acceptable to take what isn’t theirs.

“I hope this case provides our communities with the reassurance that we are listening to their concerns and taking action.”