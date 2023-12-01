Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK has crowned the winner of series 5, after Tomara Thomas, Ginger Johnson and Michael Marouli competed in one final challenge for the crown in last night's episode.

After 10 weeks with many dramatic moments Ginger Johnson was crowned as the UK's next drag superstar.

All three drag queens that made the final are from the North East. Winner Ginger Johnson from County Durham, Michael Marouli from Newcastle and Tomara Thomas from Hartlepool.

Ginger Johnson

The Drag Race UK finale saw the three North East drag queens each record a verse for a new version of Ru song with them also starring in their very own music video, before bringing the performance to the main stage, as Ru and fellow judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr looked on.

The final runway of the series was Grand Finale Eleganza, where the trio showed off their most stunning looks for the judges.

After showcasing their looks Tomara placed third and it was between Ginger and Michael to take home the crown.

The pair were challenged with one last lip-sync to Erasure's 'A Little Respect'.

Following the performance Ru declared Ginger as the winner. She was handed her crown and sceptre by season 4 winner Danny Beard.

Upon being crowned winner, Ginger said: "Thank you for everything I've had the time of my life.

"I'm not only leaving here with this shiny little stick but also with the most amazing crowd of sisters I could ever dream of.

"There is nothing bigger than this in drag and to win is just everything.

"This is the perfect end to the perfect dream."