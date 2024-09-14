North East mayor makes South Shields funding announcement aimed at tackling poverty

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness with community leaders in South Tyneside following public disorder in August. | NECA

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has used South Shields as a backdrop to announce plans to support the region’s grassroots organisations, charities and community groups with new funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor’s Opportunity Fund will invest £1 million over the next two years, helping organisations who tackle poverty, and support people and places in deprived areas.

The first phase of grants are earmarked for organisations working to build community cohesion, in a direct response to recent public disorder in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans will go before the September meeting of the North East Combined Authority Cabinet for approval.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness with community leaders in South Tyneside following public disorder in August. | NECA

McGuinness announced the plans outside of the Ocean Road Community Association, South Shields.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “The North East’s community groups, charities and grassroots organisations represent the very best of our region. However, their ability to support others has been put under serious strain by 14 years of austerity, the cost of living crisis and rising demand.

“Recent public disorder underlines just how vital it is to support people who bring hope to our region and work relentlessly to stamp out hatred from our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Mayor I’m determined to bring people together, and support those who sacrifice their time and effort to offer opportunity to others.

“My mission to tackle poverty and create opportunity will start from the grassroots – and that’s why I’m backing our community groups who lead this fight on the ground.”

Martin Brookes, Chief Executive of VONNE (Voluntary Organisations' Network North East) and Community and Voluntary Sector Member of the North East Combined Authority, said: “We welcome the introduction of the Mayor's Opportunity Fund, and the opportunity for the North East Combined Authority to support the voluntary and community sector’s valuable work. Community engagement and cohesion is at the heart of what the sector does, and it is crucial that there is funding to sustain this work, particularly in the aftermath of the recent riots.”