In her fortnightly Shields Gazette column, Jarrow and Gateshead East MP, Kate Osborne, explains why she opposed the Winter Fuel Allowance cut - and why she was left in a near impossible position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a Labour MP, I always want to do my best for my constituents and be transparent about my views.

Understandably, I have been contacted by a large number of constituents about the highly emotive Winter Fuel Allowance vote in Westminster earlier this week - more than have contacted me about any other issue in my years as an MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I, too, am extremely concerned about the impact this will have on my constituents in Jarrow and Gateshead East.

Kate Osborne abstained from the Winter Fuel Allowance cut vote - and she's explained why. | Kate Osborne

First and foremost, I would like to reiterate that I strongly oppose this change to the Winter Fuel Payments and I refused to vote for it.

As a Labour MP, I would also not vote for a Tory prayer Motion or their Opposition Day Debate - this left me with no choice but to abstain.

I would not be a part of the Tories pathetic attempts to grandstand when their decisions and neglect has led to thousands of avoidable deaths over the last few years alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s not forget that for the past 15 years, the last Conservative Government caused so much pain to families and did so much damage to our country that it will take years to sort out.

Many people are confused by parliamentary processes but as my fellow South Shields MP said in interviews abstaining is breaking the party whip and is very much viewed in parliament as clearly not agreeing with this proposal.

Last week I met with Age UK and they shared with me their concerns about the impact the changes to Winter Fuel Payments will have on approximately 13,900 older people in Jarrow and Gateshead East.

Of those, 2,300 are eligible for but not yet claiming Pension Credit and I have written to pensioners over 66 to advise them on how to claim..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know many people are struggling with the cost of living and yet there are thousands of people who are eligible for this payment who are not yet receiving it. People who receive Pension Credit will automatically receive a Winter Fuel Payment.

I am also greatly concerned about how this will impact the women who were already affected by the changes to their State Pension age.

Just yesterday I joined the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign in Parliament to discuss their ongoing issues in seeking justice.

I have long supported this campaign and will continue to do so and I will continue to speak up for pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It really is appalling that the previous Tory government knowingly overspent on departmental budgets, covered it up, called a General Election and left an almighty mess this Government must sort out.

It was the previous Tory government that left a £22bn black hole in the country’s finances that we are now having to deal with.

And it is simply not that many older people in Jarrow and Gateshead East are impacted in this way.

I strongly believe a Labour Government should always protect our poorest pensioners and I am pleased that in other areas the Chancellor has repeated Labour’s manifesto commitment to protecting the Triple Lock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will, over the next five years, mean that over 12 million pensioners will see their State Pension increase by thousands of pounds.

The Triple Lock saw the new state pension rise by over £900 this year, and a further rise will be announced in next month’s Budget.

The government is also supporting pensioners through our Warm Homes Plan which will support investment in insulation and low-carbon heating – upgrading millions of homes over this Parliament.

The government is also prioritising rebuilding our public services, especially the NHS, which many pensioners and others rely on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have committed to reducing NHS waiting times to 18 weeks, ensuring people can see their GP and rebuilding our NHS.

I strongly believe that those with the broadest shoulders should bear the heavier burden and that our Labour Government must crack down on non-doms, tackling tax avoidance, ending the tax break on private schools, strengthening the powers of the water regulator, and backing tough fines on water companies.

We have announced recently that we will extend the Household Support Fund, providing £500m of targeted support for those in the greatest need.

Locally I will continue to support people in any way I can, I will always remain vocal on the issues that matter to my constituents and put the people of Jarrow and Gateshead East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to all the people that have emailed in about this thanking me for taking a stand.

Rest assured I will keep raising this issue with Ministers and if you are in financial hardship please do not hesitate to call my office on 0191 4661509 or emailing me at [email protected]