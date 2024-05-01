North East Metro and bus scheduleds for the early May Bank Holiday 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

May marks the first month of the year when we get to enjoy two Bank Holidays, although the two additional days are expected to cause disruption to local residents across South Tyneside and the wider North East.

This is how the first Bank Holiday Monday in May will impact local transport.

When are the UK Bank Holidays in May?

The Bank Holidays will fall on Monday, May 6 and Monday, May 27.

What are the Tyne and Wear Metro timetable changes for May Bank Holiday?

Nexus has confirmed there will be no changes to the Metro timetable this Monday, with trains running to a standard Monday timetable.

What are the Go North East bus timetable changes for May Bank Holiday?

Bus serives run by Go North East will run across the region on Monday, although these will run to a Sunday timetable. It has also been confirmed the Sunday schedule will run on the second Bank Holiday Monday of the month.

What are the Stagecoach bus timetable changes for May Bank Holiday?

Much like Go North East, Stagecoach buses will run to a Sunday timetable on the upcoming Bank Holiday Monday.

What is the weather forecast for the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend?

As we enter May, temperatures have finally picked up after a very cold and wet April. The Met Office forecast is expecting this to continue. Despite remaining fairly overcast, the forecast predicts temperatures of up to 15°C on Saturday and Sunday, falling to 9°C overnight.