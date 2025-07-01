North East singer-songwriter set to join Jade for the BBC Proms
Former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall will be bringing Jade and the Royal Northern Sinfonia at the BBC Proms at The Glasshouse on Friday, July 25.
Fresh off the back of her debut Glastonbury performance, Jade will be kicking off the BBC Proms festival weekend in Gateshead.
The homecoming North East gig will see the 32-year-old collaborate alongside the Royal Northern Sinfonia and the ever-eclectic conductor and arranger, Robert Ames.
Jade will be performing songs from her upcoming solo album, That’s Showbiz Baby! - including her debut single ‘Angel of my Dreams’.
It will also be the first time that she performs her solo music with a live orchestra.
Newly added to the bill is Finn Forster, who is fresh from a European tour supporting Stereophonics.
Over the last few years, the singer-songwriter, who is originally from Middlesbrough, has achieved a top five single in the UK iTunes Pop Chart, sold out headline UK tours and will be playing the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds in August.
Like many artists in the North East, Finn’s career has been supported by The Glasshouse.
He participated in The Glasshouse’s Summer Studios programme in 2023 and was the first act to sell out a ‘From The Glasshouse’ show in 2024.
The sold out Prom will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and on BBC Radio 1 on Sunday, July 27 at 8pm.
Organisers have confirmed that it will be captured for future broadcast on BBC TV/iPlayer.
