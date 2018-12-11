Nuisance South Shields beggar barred from pubs and churches

A serial offender has re-appeared in court after ignoring strict conditions which ban him from entering scores of premises.

Karl William Wilson, 44, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) last month following a string of offences including theft, possession of a controlled drug and failing to appear at court.

The order, which lasts until 2021, bans Wilson from entering any licensed premises or place of worship in South Shields without the express permission of the owner or staff.

Wilson is also forbidden from using the toilets of any premises without permission of staff, behaving in a threatening, intimidating or abusive manner in any public place and trying to obtain money or items from members of the public by begging or asking.

He received the order after appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on November 6.

However, over the last month, Wilson has breached the conditions of his order on several occasions – and was subsequently charged and re-appeared before magistrates.

On November 21, Wilson, of no fixed address, was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and rehabilitation requirements.

He was also warned about his future behaviour.

Two weeks later, on December 5, Wilson was back in the dock for breaching his CBO conditions again and received a fine.

Any further re-offending could now see Wilson put behind bars.

Sergeant David Stobbs, of Northumbria Police, said: “Wilson has been a drain on police resources across South Tyneside for many months and has received a number of warnings to curb his frequent offending.

“However, he has continued to approach members of the public asking for money and has set foot in licensed premises without permission.

“So far, Wilson has showed a complete disregard to his CBO, and he is now on his final warning.

"This is not a lenient sentence – and it will provide police and the courts with greater powers to deal with him should he re-offend.

“We would now ask members of the public to help us ensure Wilson complies with these strict conditions. If he ignores them, he will be re-arrested and will face further punishment.”

If you see Wilson in any licensed premises or if you are approached by him and asked for money, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 0124137.