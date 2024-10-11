'One chance' - Abusive Jarrow 'text-pest' keeps freedom after kill threats

A GP is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court for allegedly attempting to murder his mother's long-term partner by poisoning him with a chemical weapon, ricin. | NW

A pest who bombarded his girlfriend with abusive messages in which he threatened to kill her has been given a last chance at freedom.

Aaron Ebanks contacted his victim over WhatsApp, text and Facebook voice clips during the day and into the night following an altercation between the pair last October.

The 34-year-old told a judge at Newcastle Crown Court his behaviour was disgusting before he was given one final chance to turn things around.

Prosecutor Daniel Ingham said an argument broke out at their home and the victim went to a shop shortly afterwards to clear her head. But the court heard it was at that stage she began to receive the abuse which she said in a statement left her "terrified."

Mr Ingham said Facebook voice notes were sent in which he said he would "batter her all over."

He also called her a rat, slut and went on to ask where she was. He later threatened to kill her and said she was going to get "chinned."

Ebanks, of Wilkinson Court, Jarrow, South Tyneside, later admitted putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to a two-year community order attached with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge told Ebanks: "I'm going to give you a chance.

"I only give people one chance. You need to take me seriously.

"Sometimes when I give people these chances they don't and they come back and then they do have to take me seriously because they go down through that door.

"Just don't come back."

Ebanks replied from the dock: "I won't.

"It's disgusting. It's not me."

Glen Gatland, defending, said Ebanks had been staying at his grandfather's address and was working hard.

He has also been in custody or on tag for over 300 days.

At the end of the hearing, the judge added: "I think it's very sensible if you don't reinstate this relationship."