One of the world’s best cartoonists is set to appear at The Word

A renowned cartoonist is set to speak about his work in South Shields.

David Haldane is set to appear at The Word, in South Shields, on Wednesday, September 24, as part of the venue’s WRITE Festival.

The event will see one of the world’s best cartoonists, who started his career at the Shields Gazette, talk about his work from across his long career.

Having started at the Gazette in 1977, David went on to create cartoons for the likes of Punch, The Express, The Mirror, The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail and The Sunday Times.

David Haldane and one of his cartoons. | David Haldane

Despite his work appearing in many well known titles, it is his work producing daily front page cartoons for The Times, from 2005 until 2017, that David was able to make his historical mark - with him still producing cartoons for The Observer and Private Eye.

South Shields playwright Ed Waugh is set to host the talk, which will delve into David’s craft of turning news into hilarious and poignant cartoons.

Ed said: “I've known David for 20 years or so and he's both very sharp and very funny.

“You have to be to create top-class satirical cartoons every day, often at very short notice, for national newspaper front pages.

"David's career stories are both deep and hilarious.

“It will be a fantastic event for people who want a laugh and those who want to find out about some of the stories behind the many thousands of tremendous cartoons David has created and had published."

‘In Conversation With David Haldane’ at The Word, on Market Place, will take place at 1pm on September 24, with tickets costing £3 per person.

They can be purchased at: https://theworduk.org/whats-on/top-cartoonist-david-haldane-in-conversation-with-ed-waugh/ or by calling: (0191) 427 1818.