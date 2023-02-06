CHILDLINE ADVICE: Campaign aims to get young people connected with others in healthy, rewarding, and meaningful ways

“Mental and emotional health and wellbeing are among the top reasons that young people get in touch with Childline."

The theme this year is Let’s Connect, and the campaign aims to encourage children and young people to connect with others in healthy, rewarding, and meaningful ways.

From April 2021 to March 2022, our counsellors delivered 24,837 sessions with young people concerned about suicidal thoughts and feelings.

During the same period, we also delivered more than 2,000 counselling sessions where young people told us they had accessed support services for their suicidal thoughts.

Many of these children tell our counsellors Childline is the first place they’ve turned to and that they’ve not known who else to speak to.

No matter what a child’s experience is, if they are struggling with their mental health, we believe that it is essential they get the support they need to help them cope quickly, and that’s why it’s vital that Childline is here for them 24/7, on the phone, through the website or in a 121 chat.

The Childline website also has a lot of resources and advice available to young people, including our monitored message boards which allow young people to speak with others their own age to see how they have dealt with similar experiences.

If you’re worried about a young person, a good first step is simply to let them know you’re there for them.

Reassure them you’re on their side and remind them they can come to you about anything.

Explore the Childline website together, and look at some of the mindfulness resources that are on there to see if they help, and encourage them to talk to a GP, teacher or Childline if they’re finding it hard to talk at home.

Try to remain calm and approachable and recognise that their feelings are valid and it’s good that they can be honest about how they’re feeling.