Childline: Counsellors available to help those suffering through bullying for ethnical, cultural or religious reasons

Our counsellors are here around the clock to support children and young people with whatever they are going through.

Sadly, we hear regularly from young people who have experienced racial discrimination, with more than 360 counselling sessions about bullying for ethnical, cultural or religious reasons delivered in 2023-24, and a further 81 counselling sessions about discrimination or prejudice based on ethnicity, culture or religion.

One 15-year-old girl told counsellors: “I’m a black girl in a mainly white populated school, and everyday I’m met with people making nasty comments about me and my race.

“It makes me feel so alone and it ruins my confidence, my mental wellbeing and much more. Sometimes I regret being born. I’m so lost right now and I really don’t know what to do.”

October is Black History Month in the UK, an opportunity to celebrate black heritage, culture and diversity, and to help young people understand what racism is and what they can do if they experience it.

Remember being bullied or treated differently because of race is a hate crime and against the law and it’s important that it’s reported, especially if a child’s safety is at risk.

It’s important that they feel they can speak out about any difficulties they’re experiencing and that they know that this isn’t their fault.

If a child discloses that they’ve experienced racism, it may stir up feelings of anger. It’s important to try and remain calm, their safety is the most important thing, so please encourage them to not retaliate, just walk away if they can and find help from a safe trusted adult.

Anyone experiencing racism and discrimination at school should inform teachers or safeguarding leads immediately to ensure the child has further support.

Children and young people can also speak to our counsellors at Childline too either via phone or online via our one-to-one chat service.

Bullying of any kind can take a negative toll on a child’s mental wellbeing too, and our counsellors are always here to help and support children whenever they need us on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk