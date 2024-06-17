CHILDLINE: 'It is very important that children with SEND are able to speak freely, without judgement'

It is important to have an understanding of neurodivergence and how children and young people can be supported. Photo posed by models

Everyone is unique and it’s natural for our brains to have differences – this is known as neurodiversity, and it’s something our Childline counsellors are here to support young people with.

This year’s Learning Disability Week runs between June 17 and 23 and Childline and the NSPCC want to highlight that we are here for all children and young people who may be struggling with their neurodiversity.

Some people who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) may experience difficulties with things like reading, working with numbers or maintaining attention and this can vary from mild to severe symptoms.

Whatever their situation, children and young people deserve all the support they need at school, at home and in public and that is why it’s so important we all have an understanding of what neurodivergence is and how we can support them.

If your child has a learning difficulty or you think they might, it’s vital that their school is aware so they can help to find ways of supporting their schoolwork.

At home, it is very important that children with SEND are able to speak freely, without judgement, about their worries. This will help them but also give you a much better understanding of their needs – which may change over time. It can also help them to build confidence and feel happier about themselves.

Our Childline Calm Zone offers an online space for children to relax in when things become overwhelming, with yoga videos, breathing exercises and videos offering ‘ways to cope’.

There are dedicated pages on the Childline website to support children who are deaf and blind, have autism, ADHD, dyslexia along with support and advice for those that are dealing with discrimination or hate crimes. To find out more visit: www.childline.org.uk/info-advice/you-your-body/disability-learning-differences/