EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: It’s like pass the parcel with each Minister revealing a new scandal

"It seems like very little has changed for an unelected Prime Minister promising “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.

That’s not a chunk of a departmental budget or some kind of oversight or inefficiency, that is handed out in generous severance packages to all ministers who have resigned, been sacked and then in some cases reinstated.

Five Prime Ministers in six years.

Four Chancellors in four months.

Five home secretaries in three years (two of those being the same woman).

Five education secretaries since July. And one of those lasted two days.

The current Home Secretary, who was also the previous one, has proven to be not only incompetent but a repeated security risk.

The chaos at the Manston asylum centre and the appalling conditions suffered by those there, along with her bungling of the situation and repeated breaches of the Ministerial Code, by using private emails, not only shows the pitiful calibre of Ministers we’re lumbered with, but t also the poor judgement of the current Prime Minister.

But then again security and sound judgement doesn’t seem to be a concern for a party whose previous Prime Minister had her telephone hacked by Russian agents and the Prime Minister-before-that just happened to cover it up.

It’s like a game of pass the parcel whereby each Minister reveals a new scandal.

Now the former Health Secretary, who presided over one of the highest Covid death-rates in the world whilst breaking his own lockdown rules, is joining a reality television show instead of representing his constituents.

What we’re left with instead, is a bunch of out-of-control amateurs, who are incapable and unfit for office and who are set to implement austerity number two – for which no member of the British public has had a chance to vote.

