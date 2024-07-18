KATE OSBORNE MP: In the first two weeks Labour has already made a huge difference

A pipe band leads the Fire Brigades Union's North East region banner as it is paraded at last weekend's Durham Miners' Gala.

People have been absolutely desperate to get rid of the Tories, desperate for a better society and desperate for change.

Our new Labour Government has given us all back some hope – yesterday's King's Speech with 40 Legislative Bills sets out how we will deliver the change our communities need.

We are just two weeks into a Labour Government and the hope for a better future for people in the North East is palpable – from those braving the rain at the Durham Gala, to people at the wonderful Pride Pooches event last Sunday – to the hundreds of people who have already emailed into my office – all eager to see improvements.

From getting a GP or dentist appointment, to housing, to the NHS, to social care, to paying your bills – everyone of us needs to see improvement in our day to day lives.

The Durham Miners’ Gala brought us all together to remember the struggles of the past and renew our collective strength to fight for more for the North and it was inspiring to hear speaker after speaker talk about the difference a new deal for workers will bring, to hear the impact Labour’s promise on the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme will have and the much needed inquiry into Orgreave.

In the first two weeks Labour has already made a huge difference, from scrapping the vile Rwanda Scheme to launching our border policy, to meeting with NHS leaders and workers to announcements on schools, and house building – we have really hit the ground running.

Yesterday, we saw the first King’s Speech under a Labour Government since 1950 and it included 40 legislative Bills ranging from housebuilding to green energy to constitutional reform to increasing workers' rights, better transport and nationalisation of rail, a full ban on so called conversion therapy, plans for renters to abolish no fault evictions, saving the NHS and reforming the Mental Health Act, powers to tackle the water companies, the English Devolution Bill, which will help unlock the power of the North and setting out the plans for the national wealth fund that will transform communities like Jarrow & Gateshead East.

I am particularly excited about the New Deal for workers – this will make a huge impact to the North East.

Average wages are only £16 a week higher in real terms than when the Conservatives came to power in 2010, when you combine that with the cost-of-living crisis, high food bills and energy bills – it is no wonder so many are really struggling.

Labour’s New Deal for Working People will help rebalance the workplace, it will ban exploitative zero-hours contracts; end fire and rehire; and introduce basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal.

Energy bills were an issue that kept coming up on the doorsteps, people are struggling and the level of pensioner poverty with our older people living in cold homes is obscene – Labour will now make an immediate impact and a real difference with our Warm Homes Plan to insulate households in fuel poverty, cutting bills and making homes warmer and healthier, with longer term lower energy bills from the cheaper renewable energy and energy independence that GB Energy will bring.

In Jarrow and Gateshead East, 7,000 children are growing up in poverty – one of my main priorities of this parliamentary term is to ensure child poverty is eradicated and I am supporting campaigns to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

This Labour government will not promise the world with empty rhetoric as the Tories did – we are clearly saying there is so much that needs fixing it will take us time. But we are offering hope, honesty and a plan to deliver the change our country needs.

We will grow the economy, we will cut NHS waiting times, we will launch a new Border Security Command, we will deliver better transport, more jobs, we will set up GB Energy to slash your bills and we will also help to create wealth in every community and hand the power back to local leaders.

There is so much to be hopeful about and so much that we can change – I want to also take this opportunity to thank everyone in Jarrow and Gateshead East that voted for me two weeks ago today.

I understand people's anger at the last government translating into protest votes – but as I said on the BBC last week we need to resist attempts by politicians to turn our anger into hate for others – bigotry and hatred is not the way forward.

I hope that our Labour Government will transform people's lives and if you did not vote for me this time, I promise to serve you during our project of national renewal all the same.

As your MP, I will always be accessible and present in the communities I serve – you can email me on [email protected]