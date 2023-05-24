KATE OSBORNE: This government is putting profit over people

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Small businesses, the very backbone of our communities, are also suffering as a result of huge hikes in energy bills with many already going under and others worrying about how they are going to make ends meet.

Our brilliant constituency has so many amazing small businesses and I’ve tried to support and celebrate as many of our small businesses by visiting as many as possible, sharing their details on social media and I'll shortly be holding a roundtable discussion with small businesses to find out how else I can support them.

It is our local businesses who provide jobs, training, and services and contribute to our local economy – all in the face of unfair business rates, supply chain issues and ever-rising costs – yet they aren’t given anywhere where near enough support they need by this Government.

Our local businesses must have the support they need to thrive and prosper, and as your MP I will fight for your voice to be heard in Parliament.

The burden of this Tory-driven cost of living crisis should not fall on working people and communities.

I’ve regularly raised these issues in Westminster on behalf of the many constituents who have been in touch with me who are worried about how they are going to get through these difficult times.

However, this Government have no answers. This isn’t surprising because they don’t care and they don’t want to see our communities thrive and prosper - preferring to continue making ideologically-driven choices that put profit over people.

We need a new Government and a General Election cannot come soon enough to rid this country of 13 years of disastrous Conservative rule.

The Labour Party recognise the support that small businesses need and have already pledged to scrap business rates, replacing them with a new form of business taxation fit for the 21st Century.

We will make online giants pay their fair share and introduce annual revaluations of business rates, with savings passed on immediately to small businesses.

This would support rebuilding from the crashed economy, and level the playing field between online giants and bricks and mortar businesses.

Local businesses want a reliable partnership with the government that will listen to their concerns and take real, practical steps to help them thrive.

Labour will create a new partnership with business that will make a real difference now and for the long term. Only Labour has a proper plan for growth and prosperity.