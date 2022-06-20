LEGAL EAGLE: How a Deputy can look after a person’s financial affairs

The decision regarding who should be a Deputy is made by the court.

If your mother made a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) before she lost capacity then her chosen attorney can deal with these matters.

However, if she did not make a Power of Attorney, and has now lost capacity to make one, then it is now too late to pursue that option.

In the absence of an LPA, you, or another family member or appropriate person will have to consider making an application to the Court of Protection (COP) to be appointed her Property and Financial Affairs Deputy.

The role of Deputy allows the appointed person (or persons) to manage matters relating to the property and financial affairs of a person who has lost the capacity to do so themselves.

The Deputy has a duty to act in the person’s best interest. They must manage and protect the assets of the person concerned.

The Deputy can only make the decisions the court says they can make and must apply a high standard of care when making decisions.

Deputies cannot make a decision for someone if they believe the person can make the decision themselves. Deputies cannot make a will for the person, or change their existing will or make large gifts out of the person’s money.

The application is made by completing the relevant court forms, including a capacity assessment, and sending them to the COP along with the court fee.

Once the application has been issued close family members will have to be informed and they have the right to object.

Assuming the application is not contested then it generally takes between 11 to 21 weeks for the order to be made.

Once appointed, the Deputy is overseen and supervised by the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) and is required to make an annual report as to finances, and decisions made during the year.