RICHARD ORD: Dishwashers, The Smiths and other killer birthday presents

Buying birthday gifts for your partner ... can be a matter of life or death.

He pulled me into his garage when his wife wasn’t looking to show me this magnificent present.

What could it be? A sports car or maybe a magnificent white stallion. Well, it was white … it was a dishwasher.

“I’m going to put a bow on it and then on her birthday I’m going to walk her blindfold into the garage for the big reveal…”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I could see the headlines now. ‘Badly beaten man found at bottom of lake chained to a dishwasher.’

They had been married for a matter of weeks. While I’m no expert in the art of romance, I suggested that if he wanted the marriage to last beyond her birthday, he may consider complementing his gift with something more glittery.

“But it’s perfect,” he insisted, “She hates washing the dishes.”

He relented and, in what turned out to be a plausible romantic gesture, he bought her some fancy jewellery which he deposited in the bit where you put the dishwashing tablets.

It worked. The marriage lasted beyond her birthday, and he wasn’t murdered (always a reasonable sign in my book that your present is deemed acceptable). That the marriage didn’t make it to her next birthday is by the by.

But you’ve gotta be careful when it comes to a partner’s birthday gifts. Which is why when my current partner, The German, revealed she’d like a surprise for her birthday, I started to panic. Just as the birthday present list is a godsend for unimaginative cretins like myself, so the ‘surprise’ is cause for major concern.

This was her 45th birthday. And I was determined to make it her best yet (she’s had a fair few 45th birthdays, I can tell you).

To cut a long story short, I treated her to a night at The Cher Show, a new musical about the perpetually youthful singer, and tickets for a Smiths tribute band. From the sublime to the ridiculous, I hoped.

‘But you know I don’t much like The Smiths,’ she said, her eyes narrowing.

‘That,’ I said, ‘is what makes the gift such a surprise.’