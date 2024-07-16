RICHARD ORD: God works in mysterious ways which is why Trump was almost toast

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by US Secret Service agents at a campaign rally. PIC: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

​As acts of God go, nudging a sniper’s arm languishes, with all due respect, in the ‘pretty lame’ category of miracles.

It’s hardly a biblical parting of waves, but a few notable public figures are happy to credit The Lord Almighty with saving the life of the former US president Donald Trump this week.

“I thank God that his hand was on President Trump,” said Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia. She wasn’t alone. Many Republican figures were acknowledging God for stepping in to protect Trump. Even Nigel Farage proclaimed Trump’s near-miss a miracle.

Wor Nige is one for donning the rose-tinted sunglasses and lamenting the passing of the ‘good old days’ so maybe even he, like me, is a bit underwhelmed by what passes as a miracle these days.

Back in the day, God was rustling up planets from nothing, resurrecting the dead and ushering in plagues of locusts like a latter day Siegfried and Roy. All pyrotechnics, fireworks and wild animals.

My favourite from the bible is the talking donkey! At least it shows The Big Man has a sense of humour.

However, during my relatively brief stint on the planet, his divine interventions have been of the Pound Shop Paul Daniels variety. Latterly he’s pretty much limited himself to the occasional face of Jesus on a slice of toast.

The only other notable so-called heavenly act I can think of is Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ which robbed England of glory in the World Cup back in 1986. You’d have thought he’d have returned the favour with a win in the Euros for England this weekend. But no. He was saving himself for Trump.

I don’t buy it. I mean, had the sniper trying to take out Trump been struck by lightning as he pulled the trigger I’d be tempted to believe. But clipping his ear with a shot from 150 metres is probably more down to luck than divine intervention. Particularly as one of the missed shots killed a spectator. Was that God’s intention?

Immediately after the shooting, Trump went online to lament that: “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.”

Yeah, how can this happen in a country infamous for political assassinations, boasting more guns than citizens and clocking up 50 shooting deaths a day?

If Trump’s survival is truly thanks to God, it’s for no other reason than he has a soft spot for talking donkeys.