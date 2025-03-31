Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spring is the perfect time to complete a deep clean of your home—but there's one thing homeowners often forget, and it’s the very thing that makes the biggest first impression on visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While many homeowners turn to harsh chemicals, polishes or even WD-40 to keep their doors looking pristine, the secret to a fresh, flawless entrance is far more simple - and likely to be something you already have in your kitchen: dish soap.

Your front door faces daily exposure to dirt, grime and fluctuating weather conditions, which can dull its finish over time. With a simple cleaning routine, you can keep it looking as good as new without resorting to unnecessary chemicals that are both harmful for the door, and the environment, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at premium window and door designer The Residence Collection, shares how:

The ONE spring cleaning task homeowners always forget–according to an expert

Remove loose dirt & cobwebs

“Start by using a dry microfibre cloth or a soft brush to wipe away any dust, cobwebs, or loose debris. If your door has intricate panelling or grooves, a small paintbrush or an old toothbrush can help reach tricky areas.

Prepare a gentle cleaning solution

“Forget harsh chemicals - just mix a few drops of mild dish soap into a bucket of warm water. This solution is tough enough to break down grime, yet gentle enough to preserve the finish of your door.

Wash the door gently

“Dip a soft sponge or cloth into the soapy water and gently scrub the surface of your door, working in circular motions to lift dirt and stains. Pay extra attention to areas around handles and lower panels, where dirt tends to accumulate the most.

Rinse & dry for a streak-free finish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After cleaning, use a separate damp cloth to wipe away any soap residue. Then, immediately dry the surface with a clean towel or microfiber cloth to prevent water spots and streaks.

Give handles & locks a quick refresh

“Handles, locks, and knockers can accumulate fingerprints and smudges over time. Instead of using chemical polishes, simply wipe them down with a damp cloth. If needed, add a small drop of dish soap for extra shine, then dry with a soft cloth.

Don’t forget the surrounding areas

“A clean door frame and threshold can make all the difference. Use the same soapy water to wipe down the frame, letterbox, and any glass panels. For stubborn dirt in grooves or hinges, use a soft-bristled brush or cotton swab.”

“This method is effective because it protects your door’s paint and finish without the risk of discolouration from harsh chemicals. It’s also eco-friendly, reducing the need for toxic cleaners that can impact indoor air quality. Additionally, it’s safer for the whole household, free from harsh ingredients that could affect children, pets and those with allergies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo concludes: "Your front door doesn’t need costly treatments or special products—just dish soap and warm water are enough to clean it safely and effectively. Instead of spending on a variety of chemicals, you can clean the entire door, including handles and fittings, with just a small amount of dish soap costing less than one pound. This simple yet impactful habit keeps your home’s entrance looking fresh while protecting it from unnecessary damage.

A clean, well-maintained front door enhances kerb appeal and ensures your home always makes a great first impression. With this easy and budget-friendly cleaning method, you can keep your entrance looking brand new, season after season."