‘Unsustainable’ - Emma Lewell-Buck MP on the government’s commitment to improving the NHS
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
When it comes to our NHS the focus often tends to be on hospitals and whilst hospitals are vital and needed there should be equal focus on primary care services such as pharmacies and general practice.
After 14 years of cuts and austerity it is no surprise that people’s health needs have increased alongside a decline in the very services that can improve those health needs.
This week it has been reported that GP shortages have led to some GPs having responsibility for over 3000 patients.
This follows earlier news where funding cuts have led to over 1500 pharmacies closing, with those remaining reducing their hours.
Both have seen an increase in workload but not funding. This situation is unsustainable.
Local GPs have told me that 90% of patient contact is in primary care yet they get approximately 6% of the funding from the overall NHS budget.
Our local GPs and pharmacists provide preventative holistic care, they keep people out of hospital where care costs more, they are closer to our communities, and they understand their patients best.
It is in the most deprived areas, where these services are needed the most, and it is these most deprived areas who will suffer the most if primary care collapses.
Last year a report by Health Equity North found that in the North of England we have lower life expectancy, higher infant mortality and worse health and wellbeing compared to other areas.
I spoke in Parliament at the launch of their most recent report they produced with the Northern Health Science Alliance which found that women living in the North have lower healthy life expectancy and worse mental health.
Therefore, it makes sense that the new Labour Government are, alongside other measures, committed to redirecting more NHS funding into primary care, but this must come with a joint approach of targeting this funding into the areas that need it the most.
Unless we adopt this approach then we will continue to live in a country where equality of health and health outcomes continue to be based on geography.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.