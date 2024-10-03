Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In the latest edition of her fortnightly Shields Gazette column, South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck discusses how the NHS needs funding redirected into primary care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to our NHS the focus often tends to be on hospitals and whilst hospitals are vital and needed there should be equal focus on primary care services such as pharmacies and general practice.

After 14 years of cuts and austerity it is no surprise that people’s health needs have increased alongside a decline in the very services that can improve those health needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week it has been reported that GP shortages have led to some GPs having responsibility for over 3000 patients.

This follows earlier news where funding cuts have led to over 1500 pharmacies closing, with those remaining reducing their hours.

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields MP. | NationalWorld

Both have seen an increase in workload but not funding. This situation is unsustainable.

Local GPs have told me that 90% of patient contact is in primary care yet they get approximately 6% of the funding from the overall NHS budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our local GPs and pharmacists provide preventative holistic care, they keep people out of hospital where care costs more, they are closer to our communities, and they understand their patients best.

It is in the most deprived areas, where these services are needed the most, and it is these most deprived areas who will suffer the most if primary care collapses.

Last year a report by Health Equity North found that in the North of England we have lower life expectancy, higher infant mortality and worse health and wellbeing compared to other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I spoke in Parliament at the launch of their most recent report they produced with the Northern Health Science Alliance which found that women living in the North have lower healthy life expectancy and worse mental health.

Therefore, it makes sense that the new Labour Government are, alongside other measures, committed to redirecting more NHS funding into primary care, but this must come with a joint approach of targeting this funding into the areas that need it the most.

Unless we adopt this approach then we will continue to live in a country where equality of health and health outcomes continue to be based on geography.