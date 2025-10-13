Our upcoming art exhibition is focused on tackling violence against women and girls

A South Tyneside-based women’s charity is hosting an art exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright Futures, on John Williamson Street, in South Shields, has announced that it is set to host an art exhibition which is focused on tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The ‘That’s Embarrassing, Mate’ exhibition is a youth-led art campaign that looks to challenge the sexist language and everyday harassment that fuels VAWG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to give young women a voice, spark vital conversations within the community, and raise awareness about the importance of addressing harmful behaviours that are often dismissed as ‘banter’.

Bright Futures will hold an art exhibition at the University of Sunderland's Priestman Building. | Google Maps

The exhibition will feature powerful artwork created by young women aged 11 to 16-years-old as they look to use creativity as a tool for social change.

Bright Futures will be showcasing the campaign at the University of Sunderland’s Preistman Building, on Green Terrace in Sunderland city centre, on Tuesday, October 28.

The event will run from 10am until 2pm.

You can find out more about Bright Futures by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.