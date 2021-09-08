Joseph Bates from South Shields runs a medical YouTube channel.

Joseph Bates, 12 from South Shields launched his YouTube channel, Medic Jo in July last year after taking a keen interest in medicine – now he shares advice, reviews and insights into the medical world.

The Harton Academy student, who aspires to pursue a career in event medicine by providing medical cover at events such as film productions, contacted the Great North Air Ambulance Service asking if he could spend a day with teams for an insight into the job.

The 12-year-old spent the day at the Air Ambulance base learning about the aircraft, response vehicles, equipment while also meeting the team.

During the video Joseph talks through what is on the air ambulance base, how teams respond to incidents as well as a tour around the aircraft and response vehicles.

Joseph said: “I’d love to go into medicine when I’m older so that’s why I started up my YouTube channel.

"I really enjoyed my day out with the Great North Air Ambulance, they showed me around everything and answered all my questions.

"I have contacted other medical services which I hope to visit for more videos – I really enjoy making videos for my channel.”

The ambitious youngster has also created other medical content for his channel which includes what’s in his own response bag, how to treat hypothermia and how to give first aid for a nose bleed.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service charity which covers Cumbria, the North East and North Yorkshire said in a tweet: “12-year-old YouTuber Joseph Bates from South Shields recently visited our base to film a video for his channel Medic Jo.

“Speaking about the experience he said: "The visit was great, and the team were very helpful and answered any questions I had."

Joseph says he plans to continue with his medical videos which includes first aid and safety advice.

You can watch Joseph’s Great North Air Ambulance video here.

