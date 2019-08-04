18,000-strong crowd turns out as Gabrielle 'shines' on stage in Bents Park at final South Tyneside Festival concert in South Shields
Gabrielle made sure that ‘dreams’ really did come true for fans when she took to the stage in South Shields to perform to an 18,000-strong crowd.
The multi-platinum singer-songwriter headlined the last South Tyneside Festival Sunday Concert of the year, held at Bents Park.
And she certainly didn’t disappoint fans in the town, belting out a range of hits during her hour-long set.
She brought crowds to their feet to sing and dance along to songs old and new.
Addressing fans on stage, Gabrielle said: “You fabulous people, thank you for making my day and being here with me.
“You make all of this worthwhile.”
Earlier in the day she had tweeted saying she couldn’t wait to perform.
South Shields-born musician Lee Gray also wowed crowds when he opened the show with a number of popular covers.
Lee was a well-known performer as one half of the popular North East duo Woodface, before moving to New Zealand.
He said: “This is my first Bents Park gig.
“I used to go to the concerts as a kid and I always thought it would be amazing if I got to perform here.
“So it means a lot to be playing here and have all of my family in the crowd.”
Funk soul band Groovetrain, made up of musicians from across the North East, also got the crowd dancing with their performance.
They were joined by South Shields singer Jenn Cherene.
And teenage singer Chloe Rose impressed with her performance.