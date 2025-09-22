“He was a larger than life character and a gentle giant who was loved by everyone who knew him”

The heartfelt words of Kevin Atkinson after the sad passing of his dad ‘Big Davey’ who had become known and loved by football fans across the North East for his regular calls to BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport and had gained fame for his catchphrase ‘let’s get carried away’.

Big Davey and his son Kevin before the Play Off final. | Kevin Atkinson

Davey Atkinson sadly passed away at the age of 64 last Sunday (September 14) after a five months battle with a brain tumour.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in April (2025) which his son Kevin said led to an inoperable tumour in the central area of his brain.

A staunch Sunderland AFC fan who had become known and loved by fans across the Tyne and Wear football divide, Davey gained regional fame for his ebullient calls and loud booming voice, always seeing the positive in things, even after the Black Cats slipped to the footballing wilderness of League 1.

Davey soaking up the atmosphere before kick off. | Kevin Atkinson

Kevin, 42, said: “Football and Sunderland AFC has always been dad’s passion. He was there as a kid in 1973 for the FA Cup win and has always been a massive fan of the club.

“At 6ft 7, he was a larger than life character, always smiling, happy, and seeing the positives in everything, even up until the end when he knew he was dying.

“He loved going on the phone-in and went into the BBC studios a number of time as part of the Fans’ Forum.

“Even when the club went down to League One, dad always remained positive that we would get back to the Premier League.”

Davey was described as a "larger than life character". | Kevin Atkinson.

Despite his condition deteriorating, Davey saw his wish come true, travelling down to Wembley on that fateful May 24 (2025) day to see a last gasp winner from Tommy Watson secure the Black Cats return to the top flight.

Kevin, who grew up in Washington, said: “By the time of the final my dad was having mobility issues and some of my family were concerned about him travelling down to London.

“But he was determined to go and with the help of the club (SAFC) and the Total Sport team we were put up in hospitality and my dad got to see it all unfold and to see his wishes come true.

“I’m so glad he was able be there.”

Davey with his wife Janette. | Kevin Atkinson

Even in his final hours Davey’s passion for all things red and white remained.

Kevin said: “Last Saturday (September 13) the day before he passed away, he hadn’t been very responsive and had his eyes closed. I put the match on and straight away, he grabbed the sheets and tried to sit up to watch the game.”

Sadly Davey passed away a matter of hours later, but thanks to his larger than life personality - which made you feel you knew Davey even if you hadn’t met him - he will never be forgotten.

Following his death there has been an outpouring of emotion with callers to Total Sport paying tribute to ‘Big Davey’ from across the black and white and red and white divide.

On Sunday (September 21) fans arranged a minute’s applause to take place at the Stadium of Light in the game against Aston Villa on the 50th minute - in recognition of ‘Davey time’, the period of the show he would call in each night.

The club also presented Kevin with an SAFC shirt with the words ‘Let’s Get Carried Away’ on the back with Davey’s catchphrase now also being used regularly on Total Sport.

Kevin said: “Dad loved going on the show and just weeks before he died he went into the studio in his wheelchair to give gifts to all the lads.”

Davey grew up in Town End Farm but spent much of his adult life in Washington, running the Stella Maris social club and the adjoining betting shop. He was also on the board of Washington Football Club and ran his own local team, Albany Park.

He was also previously landlord at the The Wheatsheaf pub, a popular pre-match drinking spot for fans.

Whilst Davey will be remembered across the region as a much loved caller to Talk Sport, whose personality bridged the Tyne & Wear divide, to Kevin and his family he will most importantly be remembered as a loving dad, son, husband and grandfather.

Kevin said: “As a kid, everyone thinks their dad is the best dad in the world, but mine really was. He was always there to support and guide you, but allowed you to be who you want to be.”

Davey leaves behind his loving wife Janette, daughter Jemma, mother Gladys, brother Barry, and grandchildren Sophie, Callum, Franky, and Charlotte.

Funeral Arrangements

Big Davey’s funeral service will take place on Monday September 29 at Durham Crematorium starting at 10.30am, followed by a wake at the Honest Lawyer Hotel to “celebrate his life”.

Kevin said: “Everyone is welcome and feel free to wear your Sunderland colours if you wish.

“We would just like to thank everyone that has reached out to the family and also shown love and support across social media, including Sunderland AFC and the team at Total Sport.

“It has been truly overwhelming and a heart-warming comfort, especially to my mam who I don’t think had realised just how well known my dad had become.”

As Kevin was keen to stress his dad “wouldn’t want people to be miserable” at his wake and I’m sure in true Davey style his friends and family will allow themselves to ‘get carried away’ and give him the send off he would want.