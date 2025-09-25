Amber Davies to star in Legally Blonde at North East dates
It’s been announced that Amber will take star billing in the hit musical in the 2026 tour at select dates, including Newcastle Theatre Royal from Tuesday 12 – Sunday 17 May and Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 December 2026.
Amber said “I’m absolutely thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Elle Woods in ROYO and Curve’s new production of Legally Blonde.
“As a huge fan of the film and the musical, this part is the role of a lifetime, and I am honoured to be stepping into Elle’s perfect heels.
“I have always wanted to work with the incredible theatrical mind that is Nikolai Foster, and I am so excited to hit the road again and bring Laurence O’Keefe’s incredible score back to the UK! Get ready Harvard... This is gonna be just like senior year except for funner!”
Further casting for the 2026 tour is to be announced.
Based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Browning and the iconic 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, the multi-award winning musical features a book by Heather Hach and original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.
Amber most recently originated the role of Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby, prior to this she starred as Vivian Ward in the UK Tour of Pretty Woman, Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back to the Future The Musical and Campbell in Bring It On at London’s South Bank Centre.
She’s also well-known for her role in 9 to 5 the Musical and TV appearances in Love Island 2017, ITV (which she won), Dancing on Ice, ITV (semi- finalist) and Almost Never, CBBC/iPlayer.
*Legally Blonde is at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 December 2026. Tickets available online now at ATGTickets.com/ Sunderland
*The production will visit Newcastle Theatre Royal from Tuesday 12 – Sunday 17 May 2026 with tickets available online at theatreroyal.co.uk or by phone on 0191 232 7010.