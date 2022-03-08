See rubble dumped on public footpath near Jarrow Hall as fly-tippers strike

Some time on or before Friday morning (March 4), a pile of rubble was dumped on the footpath a short distance from Jarrow Hall.

The refuse is understood to have been discovered on a patch between Priory Road and Slake Road.

Only a few metres away, a pile of household rubbish had been left in a separate pile. There are signs along the path warning that fly tippers can face fines of up to £50,000 and/or a prison sentence, but they had been simply ignored.

The fly-tippers dumped this rubble over the footpath.

Figures have revealed that 6,167 fly-tipping incidents were reported to South Tyneside Council in 2020/21 - a 40% increase on the 4,400 incidents the year before and the highest number since records began in 2012/13.

The council carried out 649 enforcement actions in 2020/21.

A spokesman for the council said: “Blighting the beauty of the borough in this way is simply unacceptable. The council spends more than £2 million a year keeping the borough clean and tidy, yet this sort of illegal activity simply places an additional burden on taxpayers.

Warning signs near the footpath have provided no deterrent.

"We remain committed to tackling this issue and will take legal action against offenders wherever we can.

"We appreciate people being our eyes and ears and would encourage them to report fly-tipping by contacting the council's Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“Alternatively report it online via the council's website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.”

