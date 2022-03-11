On Thursday, September 1 Lee Nelson from Tyne Dock will begin his epic run at Jarrow Town Hall, just as the marchers did in 1936. He aims to be in London’s Trafalgar Square on September 3.

He is taking on the epic challenge to raise money and awareness for Pumping Marvellous, which helps people who have suffered from heart failure. He was inspired when his sister-in-law, Sam Purcell, had heart problems a couple of years ago.

Happily she has recovered with the help of an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) implant.

Lee Nelson will run from Jarrow to London in three days.

Lee, 30, is already a busy man. He is an NHS health coach, a carer and a PT instructor, as well as being dad to two year-old Willow, his daughter with partner Jess.

But he is making the time to embark on a journey which will involve him running 95 miles each day. First town after Jarrow is Chester-le-Street, then Darlington, just as the Jarrow Crusade did 86 years ago, but taking 27 days.

In August 2021 Lee raised money for Pumping Marvellous by running the 84-miles along Hadrian’s Wall in only 17 hours.

But the Jarrow March route is far tougher. He will start running at around 1am each morning, with each gruelling day ending 15 to 18 hours later. It will be three days of running, eating and sleeping, although he will be helped by sports physio and friend Rowan Smith.

Lee is very much relishing the challenge.

He said: “Sam had a cardiac arrest in 2020 and Pumping Marvellous were a great help to her. But they don’t get too much attention.

“I want to raise as much as I can. I’ve set a target of £500, but I’d love to reach £1,500 because that’s what I made last year on the Hadrian’s Wall run.

“I’m training in a weighted vest. It weighs 10kg. I’m doing five or six-mile runs, but at least twice a month I’m doing a 20-mile run. I’m building up to it in the coming months. I find it’s more of a mental thing. Once I’m in my stride I feel grand.”

Lee Nelson will run from Jarrow Town Hall to Trafalgar Square in just three days. JPI/Google images.

You can support Lee’s incredible effort at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-nelson9.

