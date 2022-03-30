Zack Curry, 18, and Scott Rutherford, 25, will take their places on the pitch at Manchester City's Training Ground on Sunday, April 3, to play in the Manchester Remembers Match.

They will be joined by Chloe's dad Mark who will also be showcasing his footballing skills at the event, which has been put together by Aaron Lee, a former police officer turned firefighter, who was on duty the night of the attack and businessman Paul Corrigan.

l-r Scott Rutherford, Zack Curry, Mark Rutherford.

The trio will be playing as part of the celebrities team led by former Sunderland manager Peter Reid and Joe Royle. The footballing legends will be managed by Sam Allardyce and Paddy McGuinness.

Proceeds from the game will go towards the five charities created by the families of those killed in the attack, including The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Chloe's dad Mark said: “We have known Aaron for a while now and it was an absolute honour when he asked us if we wanted to play. I'm a huge Sunderland fan, so to be playing on the same pitch as some of the ex-players is amazing for me.

“It is a massive thing what Aaron and Paul are doing and we can't thank them enough for everything they have done for us.”

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

A coach leaving South Shields for the game, organised by Westoe Travel, has almost sold out of seats after manager Graeme Brett was able to secure tickets for the match.

Mr Rutherford added: “We have also been overwhelmed by the support from the people of South Tyneside, for them to take time out to travel to Manchester, it is unbelievable – but not surprising as the support we have received, since this happened, has been amazing.

“The game is not just about raising money for the five charities that have been set up on the back of what happened, it's about remembering the 22 people who died.”

Mr Brett said: “When the game was first announced we put something out on social media to see what interest there would be, and we had a lot.

Paul Corrigan and Aaron Lee.

“We managed to secure tickets on the half-way mark and as soon as we put them out for sale, a huge number were bought.

“There are a lot of celebrities and well-known names playing in the game, it'll be a good family day out. I'd also like to say thank you to Stanley Travel coaches who have helped us to keep the prices as low as possible for those wishing to travel.”

Celebrities taking part in the game include Emmerdale actors, comedians, and former footballers including Denis Irwin, Wes Brown, Darren Bent and Matt Le Tissier.

Mr Lee said: “Over the past five years I've been lucky enough to call some of the bereaved families, friends and the work they do with their charities inspires me to want to help fund the incredible support they are providing for others.

Zack Curry and Aaron Lee.

“As we approach the fifth anniversary and with football being my passion, I wanted to arrange this match in Manchester to remember the victims and everyone caught up in that cowardly attack. I wanted to try and bring everyone together once again, to show those that lost loved ones that night that we still care deeply for them and that they will always have the support from the people of Manchester.”

The coach is set to leave South Shields Town Hall on April 3 at 8.30am, with a further stop at the Nook, near to the former Barclay's Bank, just after. The coach will return the same day.

Tickets are priced £35 for adults and £15 for children.

To book one of the last remaining tickets, call 0191 455 2292.